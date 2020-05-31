Mackenzie Tour Cancelled

A stepping stone to the PGA Tour and a regular on Canada's men's professional golf circuit has cancelled its season.

The Mackenzie Tour had to end its 2020 season before it even began because of border restrictions, mandatory quarantines for those entering Canada, and gathering restrictions in all provinces because of COVID-19.

One of the stops was set at Windsor's Ambassador Golf Course from July 16 to 19.

Adam Wagner is the Director of Golf Operations at Ambassador Golf Club and Tournament Director for the Windsor Championship

He says they explored every possible option to keep the season alive.

"Obviously it was a very difficult decision, one we've been working with the PGA Tour for the last couple weeks ... at the end of the day the cancellation of the season was the best bet for the PGA Tour," he says.

Wagner says the majority of the players come from outside Canada.

"The uncertainty of the border not opening, the 14-day quarantine the players would have to partake in when they get here, it just pushed the season too far into the summer," says Wagner.

The 2020 season was set to be the Mackenzie Tour's eighth, with 13 scheduled tournaments; the most in the third-tier circuit's history.

The defending champ at Ambassador Golf Course is Dawson Armstrong.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi