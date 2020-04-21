Macro Foods Feeding Frontline Workers

A local ready-to-serve food company is stepping up to feed frontline workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Macro Foods has been providing hundreds of meals each week to workers in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

"I feel very strongly about continuing this commitment and providing products to any facilities or any services or anybody, personally, that is in need in the community. Anybody who is struggling to find food or groceries or maybe the affordability of it right now," says Chief Operating Officer, Chris James.

He says the company jumped at the opportunity to help when they realized there was a need and says their charity efforts began with the Ronald McDonald House.

"We had somebody who had recently stayed there with their family and there were no meals available at the Ronald McDonald House," he says. "We decided that we would provide free food to the Ronald McDonald House as long as they needed with no conditions or costs to them."

Macro Foods has also pledged to feed staff working at the emergency field hospital set up at the St. Clair College Sportsplex.

The company is also offering first responders and essential workers a discount at any of its storefront locations in Windsor-Essex.

