MADD Launches Annual Red Ribbon Campaign

Mothers Against Drunk Driving's Red Ribbon Campaign is underway.

The annual campaign teams up with police agencies across Essex County to raise awareness and promote sober driving over the holiday season.

MADD Windsor-Essex County is asking residents to show their commitment to sober driving by displaying a red ribbon or red ribbon car decal on their vehicles, key chains, purses, briefcases and backpacks.



According to the release, the ribbon is a reminder that hundreds of impaired driving deaths over the holiday season can be prevented.

The release goes on to say, a few minutes planning a sober ride home if you intend to consume alcohol, cannabis or other drugs could save lives and prevent injuries.

Ribbons and car decals are available through MADD Windsor-Essex or local provincial police headquarters.

Full details can be found on the MADD Canada webpage.