MADD urging safe ride planning before you 'sip or toke'

The community leader for Mothers Against Drunk Driving Windsor and Essex County is reminding everyone not to get behind the wheel while impaired this holiday season.

Chaouki Hamka says if your celebrations include alcohol and cannabis, please make those safe ride options before you take that first sip or toke.

Hamka says it's upsetting anytime they see police announce impaired driving charges because there are still people out there not getting the message or ignoring the message to drive sober.

"If that person is impaired at that moment, the chances of them making a good decision gets thrown out the window. It's important to make safe decisions before we begin drinking alcohol or indulging in drugs, specifically cannabis. Once the person is impaired by alcohol or drugs, their judgement declines drastically, and dangerous and irresponsible decisions are made," he says.

Hamka says there are many ways we can get home safely.

"There is no excuse, we have many, many ways on how we can get home safely. We live in an urban area, we have Uber, we have Lyft, we have taxis, we have public transit. Public transit is even coming into the County areas as well," he adds.

On Nov. 20, MADD launched its Project Red Ribbon campaign which sees the organization asking people to tie a red ribbon to their vehicles as a commitment to driving sober.

With files from Rob Hindi