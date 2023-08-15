Madonna announces rescheduled Detroit date for Celebration Tour

Madonna's rescheduled tour dates for the North American leg of her career-spanning Celebration Tour have been announced, after the singer postponed the start of the tour in July due to a bacterial infection, that led to her hospitalization in an intensive care unit for several days in June.

The tour originally was scheduled to kick off July 15 in Vancouver and run through October 8 in Las Vegas, including a stop in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena on August 5.

The tour will now kick off December 13, 2023 in Brooklyn and run through April 15, 2024 in Texas, with a stop in Detroit on January 15, 2024.

Live Nation says tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honored on the new dates.