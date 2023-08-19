Madonna di Canneto Festival returns this weekend

The President of the Ciociaro Club of Windsor is excited for the return of the Madonna di Canneto Festival this Sunday.

Anna Vozza says the event features religious programs and festival programs for everyone to take part in during the day.

For religious programs there is a procession for Mass, as well as Holy Mass, veneration of the Madonna, continuous Holy Rosary, and meditation in the Chapel, and lastly Holy Mass by candlelight held in front the Chapel, and fireworks to finish off the night.

Festival programs include a barbeque, cultural programs, folklore dancing, live entertainment and much more.

Between 6,000 and 8,000 people are expected to attend for the day, with buses full of people from Toronto, Chicago, London, and other surrounding areas making their way to the festival.

Vozza says the traditions are beautiful that go back to Italy.

"We hope that we can continue this, and love, and honour the saints that have helped us, and our parents, turn to when they didn't know what coming to new areas would be like, a new country."

She says they're expecting large crowds with people from many regions.

"Sunday we will have several buses coming from Chicago, Toronto, I think we London, I think there's a couple other places. There's pilgrims that still believe in La Madonna, and we're going to have between 6,000 to 8,000 attendees."

Vozza says before COVID-19 there were extremely large crowds, and they're seeing those crowds return now post-pandemic.

"We're seeing it come back. Last year was the first festival after COVID, and we had a great turnout. So, we'll see what happens Sunday. We're hoping for the best. We want these traditions to continue."

The festival runs between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday, August 20.

It will take place at the Ciociaro Club of Windsor, located at 3745 North Talbot Road in Oldcastle.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi