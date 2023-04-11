Maggio signs amateur tryout agreement with AHL's Bridgeport Islanders

Windsor Spitfires captain Matthew Maggio has signed on for an amateur tryout agreement.

The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced on Monday that the forward had signed the agreement.

The 20-year-old led all players in the Ontario Hockey League with a career-high 54 goals and 111 points in 66 games with the Spitfires this season, and became Windsor's first 50-goal scorer in the last 20 years.

He also earned a career-best 57 assists and plus-41 rating during his third season in Windsor.

He recorded 217 points and a plus-72 rating in 212 career OHL games between the Spitfires and Ottawa 67's over four seasons.

Maggio was selected by the New York Islanders in the fifth round,142nd overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft.

