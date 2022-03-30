Magna expanding to Chatham-Kent

A boost for Chatham-Kent.

Magna International Inc. has announced it is expanding operations into Chatham.

According to a media release, the plant is an extension of its current operations in St. Thomas to support new business from Ford Motor Company.

The 170,000 square foot plant is expected to create 150 new jobs and will make battery enclosures for the Ford F-150 Lighting.

The release states, "this game-changing Magna innovation is the largest lightweight aluminum battery enclosure on the market and the first on a work truck."

Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff says "this investment is excellent news for the people of Chatham-Kent; it’s creating great jobs, in a rapidly growing industry, with a fantastic and very well-established company and goes to show our community’s commitment to supporting investment in innovative manufacturing."

The company has posted job openings for the plant.