Magna Integram Windsor Seating Members Ratify New Collective Agreement

Contract ratified.

Workers at Magna Integram Windsor Seating have voted 60 per cent in favour of the new three year agreement.

The members who are represented by Unifor Local 444 voted on the deal on Sunday.

Vice President Mike D'Agnolo says the deal includes a lump sum payment, wage increases in years two and three along with benefit improvements and improvements to the grow-in grid.

He believes it's a good collective agreement for the members.

"After they absorb the whole package, I'm hopeful that they realize that they got a good collective agreement," says D'Agnolo. "Is it the best, absolutely not but is it a good contract, yes to sustain the future of Integram in Windsor, Essex County I think that's important."

D'Agnolo says the members are now the highest-paid employees within Magna Canada's seating division.

There are currently 725 active workers at the Patillo Road facility with 150 on layoff.