Magna International investment will create 110 new jobs in Windsor

Magna International is investing $471-million to expand its operations and create more jobs across Ontario, including in Windsor.

Magna plans to invest $6-million to expand production in Windsor to manufacture powered aluminum pickup bed covers, creating approximately 110 jobs.

Magna, one of the world's largest automotive suppliers, also announced Wednesday the opening of a new $265 million EV battery enclosure facility in Brampton later this year.

Approximately 560 new jobs will be added in Brampton and to the surrounding region once the facility is at full production.

The company will also expand their existing automotive manufacturing facilities across the province at its facilities in Guelph, Belleville, Newmarket and Penetanguishene. The projects are supported by $23.6 million in funding from the province through Invest Ontario.

As part of Magna's expansion:

- A $140 million investment will be made to install an electrical coating and painting operation in the Guelph facility, creating approximately 175 jobs.

- A $35 million investment will be made in Magna's lighting division in Belleville, creating up to 100 jobs.

- A $24 million investment will be made to expand production in Newmarket to produce electrical door and hood latching units, creating approximately 75 jobs.

- A $1.8 million investment will be made to expand production in Penetanguishene to manufacture tailgate hinges, creating more than 15 jobs.

According to a release from the Ontario government, manufacturing accounted for almost 660,000 jobs in Ontario in 2021 and more than 10 per cent of the province's Gross Domestic Product.