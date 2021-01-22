Mahomes Expected to Start Against Bills

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City.

KC will be making its third straight trip to the AFC title game after beating the Cleveland Browns 22-17 in the Divisional Round.

The Chiefs are hopeful Patrick Mahomes will be under center. The quarterback has been in concussion protocol after exiting the game against Cleveland after a big hit.

Mahomes is giving strong indication that he'll be the starting quarterback as he took the majority of first-team reps in practice Thursday, even though he remains in the NFL's concussion protocol.

Mahomes was initially listed as a full participant when he returned to practice Wednesday, but the Chiefs quickly corrected his status to limited because he remains in the protocol.

He must be cleared by team physicians and an independent neural consult before the reigning Super Bowl MVP can be a full participant in practice or play in a game.

Meanwhile, the Bills are back in the AFC title game for the first time since their historic four-year run in the early 1990's, which resulted in four consecutive losses in the Super Bowl with the last following the 1993 season.



with files from Associated Press