MAID expansion by March would be 'reckless': health minister

OTTAWA — The country is not ready to expand eligibility for assisted death to people whose only medical condition is a mental illness, Health Minister Mark Holland said Monday.

He said the Liberal government agrees with the conclusion of a joint parliamentary committee report released Monday, and more time is needed before it can happen.

Justice Minister Arif Virani said the government is very aware of the coming deadline, with the expansion set to take effect in March, and will have a plan in place.

But neither minister would clearly articulate what they plan to do to address the concerns.

Legislation is required to change the timeline.

The Liberals already legislated a one-year delay last year, saying at the time that medical providers and provinces needed more time to prepare.