Maintaining some restrictions, vax progress will help Ontario have 'good summer'

TORONTO - Ontario's science advisors say maintaining some public health restrictions until mid-June and continuing progress on vaccinations will ensure the province has a "good summer."

The findings come in new projections released Thursday by Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table.

The group says COVID-19 cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations are declining due to public health measures, which include a stay-at-home order and the closure of schools to in-person learning.

The advisers say reopening schools on June 2 when the stay-at-home order expires, could lead to a six to 11 per cent increase in cases but that "may be manageable."

The group, which has criticized the government's closure of outdoor recreational facilities, also says outdoor activities should be encouraged since they are safer than indoor gatherings.