Major announcement related to battery plant expected later this week in Windsor

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens is not spilling all the beans but says a major announcement is expected later this week in the city.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens says the announcement is related to the EV battery plant.

"There's great news coming, it relates to that," says Dilkens. "It's plugged into this whole, all of the work that's been going on and just hold on to your hats, there's so much that is coming and we're continuing to try and fill the pipeline here to make sure that, at the end of the day my goal is to make sure Windsor wins. We're going to put the win in Windsor and we're going to make sure that our community, our region wins and the likes of what's coming is unlike anything we've seen."

He believes the announcement will provide great opportunities.

"This will take us into the next decades, over the next decades to realize the full potential," he says. "So we're going to make sure it's pedal to the metal. There's one announcement going into another and we're just trying to stack them up because the timeline here is so aggressive, you can't afford to wait and see what happens."

Last month, LG Energy Solution and Stellantis announced a joint venture, bringing a $5-billion electric vehicle battery plant to Windsor.

The plant is expected to create more than 2,500 jobs.

Helena Jaczek, the minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario is expected to be in Windsor on Thursday.