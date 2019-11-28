Major Commuter Route Re-opens in Lakeshore

A headache for commuters in Lakeshore has come to an end.

The start of work on County Road 42's Puce River Bridge had been delayed in the spring, with shovels finally being put in the ground in July.

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain says the road was officially reopened Thursday afternoon.

"Finally open. Traffic is flowing, in fact, I was on it tonight and it's great to see it open because it takes pressure off of our other roads," he says."Traffic's been building up on County Road 22 and Highway 401 and as far as County Road 46, so it's great news to hear that County Road 42 is open and the bridge is repaired."

He says commuters can go back to the old habits again.

"Immediately upon opening it up late this afternoon we tweeted out the word that it was there and it must be getting out because it's being used," added Bain.

The $800,000 rehabilitation project took close to four months to complete.