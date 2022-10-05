Major Crimes Unit investigating gunpoint robbery

An armed robbery in the city's east end is under investigation.

Windsor police say officers responded to a call Monday night after an adult man had been allegedly robbed at gunpoint.

According to police, the male victim was sitting in his vehicle, in a parking lot in the area of Reginald St. and Polonia Park Pl., when an unknown man opened the car door and sat in the front passenger seat.

Police say the male suspect demanded the victim to drive to the area of Seminole Street and Pillette Road, where he waved a black handgun, ordered the driver to stop the car and stole a variety of clothing items and Canadian cash before exiting the vehicle.

The suspect was last seen walking westbound on Seminole St. towards Arthur Rd. and is described as a black man, 6'2", and 180lbs.

Police say at the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black balaclava, purple and black Timberland coat, brown Timberland sweat pants and black Nike "Air Force One" shoes.

Police believe the victim was targeted and investigators don’t feel this was a random act of violence.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating and is asking anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Police also want business owners and area residents to check their video surveillance cameras.

