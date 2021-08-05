Major Delays Expected at Border If CBSA Workers Don't Reach a Deal

With a Friday strike deadline quickly approaching, the local president of the Customs and Immigration Union is warning travellers about possible delays at the border.

Alisa Howe says the union and the Treasury Board continue to negotiate, but if a deal isn't reached by Friday, work-to-rule job action will begin resulting in long lineups at border crossings and airports.

Howe says the process at the customs booth will be a little bit different.

"Every person in the vehicle now will need to make their own declaration," says Howe. "The driver will no longer speak for everybody. Public Health Agency of Canada screens will have to be fully completed. We'll be asking more questions about the goods that you've purchased, how long you've been away."

She says negotiations have been tough.

"We haven't been able to come to any sort of agreement and as of Friday morning we will be in a legal strike position and we will be working to rule which basically means that, at the border, you can expect longer wait times," she says.

Howe says, at this point, they're nearly two contracts behind.

"We are constantly in a state of expiry," says Howe. "So this contract expired June 2018. Our next one will have expired in June 2021. Then we will probably be another three years before we get another contract. So we're always three years behind."

Local CBSA employees held a rally at the Ambassador Bridge Wednesday afternoon — they've been without a contract for more than three years.

There are nearly 9,000 CBSA workers across the country.