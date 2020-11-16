Major Downtown Development Deferred After Residents Raise Concerns

Plenty of push back on a proposed $35-million multi-use development in downtown Windsor.

The plan calls for a six storey, 148-unit residential building with ground floor commercial space on University Ave between Cameron Ave and Elm St., but residents in the surrounding area believe the development doesn't fit with the neighbourhood.

The city's Development and Standing Heritage Committee heard from residents Monday who brought up a number of issues including a lack of public consultation, the height of the building and a shortage of adequate parking.

The proposed development backs on to Darcy Woodridge's property — he says he wants to see something in the space, just not this.

"Parking on our street has already become a major issue. I'm all for development. In the 15 years I've lived downtown I think it's amazing to see the amount of development we have, but it shouldn't come at the cost or comfort of residents."

Aimee Allen lives and works in the area and says there's been a lack of communication with the neighbourhood.

"The layout is concerning. During this process, my last call with my councillor was that there would be plenty of opportunity for public input and I haven't, outside of this meeting, experienced that. Many of my neighbours also feel the same way."

Allen says she's concerned about property values as well.

"Right now, at my residence, I have an incredible view of the sunsets over the Ambassador Bridge. With the development that's proposed I will lose that view and one of the things we all know about property values is how important the views are. So that's an issue for me."

Committee members ultimately voted to defer the matter to a December meeting.

In the meantime, a virtual public meeting will take place to address concerns and gather more feedback.

City council approved more than $3-million in grants for the project under the Community Improvement Plan back in February.