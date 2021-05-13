Major Facelift Completed on Riverside Dr. in Walkerville

If you've been down Riverside Dr. in Walkerville recently, you've probably noticed things are looking very different.

The intersection at Devonshire Rd. just west of Walker Rd. has seen several upgrades including traffic signals, turning and bike lanes and nearly two dozen new trees.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says drivers will see a major improvement to traffic flow.

"At this particular location, because of the development that's occurred at that location with the Walker Power Building and future developments as well, we wanted to make sure that we were ready to handle the volume of traffic that was already stressing that location during rush hour," says Dilkens. "So you'll see improvements there and I hope people enjoy it."

He says it'll make it easier to get to the trail system along the waterfront.

"It will allow you to connect a little more safely to the trail system along Riverside Dr. and on the riverfront and you'll see continued improvements along that route as we move easterly with the Riverside Vista Project over the coming years," he says.

Dilkens adds work now shifts to the new Hiram Walker Parkette.

"The goal is actually to have the frame of the parkette installed this year with the official unveiling of the Hiram Walker statue on July 4 of next year which is Hiram Walker's birthday," says Dilkens. "Because of the pandemic situation we really didn't feel like this was a good year to be able to have a community celebration."

The work was part of the city's multi-phase Riverside Vista Project which began in 2016.

— with files from AM800's Gord Bacon