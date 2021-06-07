UPDATE: 'Major' Gas Line Strike in Windsor

Windsor fire is reporting a major gas line strike in the city near Optimist Park.

Crews are asking people stay clear of the area near Ypres and Woodlawn Avenues.

According to CTV Windsor, repairs are underway by Enbridge Gas who were called to the area for a damaged 2” pipeline by a third-party contractor.

The gas line was since been closed, affecting an estimating 50 customers in the area. Several homeowners in the area have been forced to evacuate their homes.