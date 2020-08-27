Major League Sports Band Together in Protest of Jacob Blake Shooting
Professional sports leagues across North America are banding together in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake.
The black man was shot in the back seven times outside his SUV by police in Kenosha, Wis. Sunday in view of his children. Blake's lawyer says he is paralyzed from the waist down and may never walk again.
The Detroit Tigers will not play Thursday's match up against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park to protest the shooting, neither will the Toronto Blue Jays, a move the Jays' weren't ready to make yet, but TSN reports the team changed its mind after speaking with Boston players and went ahead with the boycott.
Oakland announced it wouldn't be playing their game against the Rangers, saying "social injustice and systemic racism have been a part of the fabric of our lives for too long" and the players feel it's their responsibility to "lend voices to those who are not being heard."
Major League Baseball released a statement Wednesday night saying it respects "the decision of a number of players not to play" and remains "united for a change in our society."
The Players Alliance, a group of more than 100 current and former black MLB players announced they will donate their salaries on Jackie Robinson Day from Aug. 27 and 28 to combat racial inequality and support black families and communities affected by recent events.
Thursday and Friday's NHL playoff games are also postponed. Players requested the postponements and the league supported the decision, according to a joint statement from the NHL and NHL Players' Association.
Several NBA and NFL teams boycotted practices and games Wednesday. The NBA cancelled its games until at least Friday while players and team officials discuss their next steps.