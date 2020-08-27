Major League Sports Band Together in Protest of Jacob Blake Shooting

Professional sports leagues across North America are banding together in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

The black man was shot in the back seven times outside his SUV by police in Kenosha, Wis. Sunday in view of his children. Blake's lawyer says he is paralyzed from the waist down and may never walk again.

The Detroit Tigers will not play Thursday's match up against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park to protest the shooting, neither will the Toronto Blue Jays, a move the Jays' weren't ready to make yet, but TSN reports the team changed its mind after speaking with Boston players and went ahead with the boycott.

Oakland announced it wouldn't be playing their game against the Rangers, saying "social injustice and systemic racism have been a part of the fabric of our lives for too long" and the players feel it's their responsibility to "lend voices to those who are not being heard."

Major League Baseball released a statement Wednesday night saying it respects "the decision of a number of players not to play" and remains "united for a change in our society."