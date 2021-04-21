Major Residential Development Approved Near Southwood Lakes

Despite push back from the public, Windsor council has approved a plan for a multi-unit residential development at the corner of North Talbot Road and the Sixth Concession.

The proposed build will see a four storey, 53-unit building with 69 parking spaces go up near the Southwood Lakes neighbourhood.

Councillor Chris Holt says similar projects have been approved throughout the city.

"We've been approving these types of developments, these scale of developments in these types of neighbourhoods all across the city for a number of years now," he says. "It really does match a lot of council directives and that's to increase residential density into our neighbourhoods where we have existing infrastructure."

Holt says more housing options will help residents stay in the neighbourhood.

"This is what progressive, sustainable communities do in building residential options within existing neighbourhoods," he says. "We need a diversity of housing types to people can age in place."

Holt believes the plan will help boost residential units in a very limited market.

"This is very important to providing the quality of life that we strive for within the city, within the community. I think this is a good development in a good location at a good time. People want to live in south Windsor and this gives them another option," he adds.

Mayor Drew Dilkens and councillors Fred Francis and Kieran McKenzie voted against the plan stating the development doesn't fit with the surrounding neighbourhood of single and semi-detached homes.

At a committee meeting last month, delegates raised similar concerns as well as issues over parking, traffic, flooding and privacy.