Majority Believe Ottawa Will Provide Enough COVID-19 Vaccines by Fall

A new poll suggests a majority of Canadians believe Ottawa will follow through on its plan to provide enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for everyone who wants a shot by the fall.

An online survey by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies says 56 per cent of respondents are confident the federal government can buy enough vaccine to ensure inoculation for those who seek it by September.

Canadians on both coasts and in Quebec were optimistic about their provinces' rollout plans as well as that of the feds.

People in Ontario and the Prairie provinces were more skeptical, with just one in three Albertans expressing faith in their government's delivery scheme.

Leger executive vice-president Christian Bourque says the ramp-up in vaccine shipments from Pfizer and Moderna last week likely brightened Canadians' views of federal distribution efforts.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is expecting delivery of about 445-thousand doses this week, following last week's record high of 640-thousand doses in a seven-day period.