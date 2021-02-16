Majority of Canadians Blame Ottawa for COVID-19 Vaccine Delays: Poll

A new poll suggests the vast majority of Canadians blame Ottawa rather than provincial governments for delays in COVID-19 vaccine delivery.

An online survey by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies says 69 per cent of respondents believe Canada is behind on deliveries due to federal trouble obtaining doses on the global market.

Only 14 per cent of respondents point the finger at provincial governments.

(kiattisakch / iStock)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says all Canadians who want a dose will get one by the end of September, despite recent hiccups in production of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Residents remain divided on whether they will be able to roll up their sleeves before October, with 44 per cent confident they will and 51 per cent skeptical.

Only one in five survey respondents said Ottawa should try to approve vaccines developed in Russia and China even if further delays trip up the rollout at home.