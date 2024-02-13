Majority of Proline bettors predicted Chiefs' Super Bowl victory

The Kansas City Chiefs thrilling Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night was a popular one with Proline bettors.

The Chiefs earned a 25-22 overtime victory over the 49ers for their second straight NFL title and third in five years. Kansas City became the first team since New England in 2003-04 to win consecutive Super Bowl titles.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., 60 per cent of bettors had Kansas City winning while 67 per cent correctly picked the total over 46.5 points.

Among player prop bets, both Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes (70 per cent) and San Francisco's Brock Purdy (62 per cent ) went over their respective passing yards. Meanwhile Chiefs Travis Kelce (95 per cent), Isiah Pacheco (95 per cent) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (99 per cent) along with 49ers Christian McCaffrey (98 per cent) and Kyle Juszczyk (99 per cent) all went over their respective receiving yards.

Mahomes (92 per cent) and San Francisco's Elijah Mitchell (95 per cent) both went over on their rushing yards. Also, 24 of bettors correctly predicted McCaffrey scoring the game's first touchdown (most popular choice in that market).

Just 18 per cent had Mahomes being named the game MVP. McCaffrey (31 per cent) and Kelce (19 per cent) were both more popular choices.