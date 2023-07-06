Malden's large dog park to close for approximately four weeks for upgrades

The large dog park in Malden Park, 4200 Malden Road, will be temporarily closing soon to accommodate park upgrades.

The work is expected to start Monday, July 17, weather permitting, and last for approximately four weeks.

Wadah Al-Yassiri, Manager of Parks Development with the City of Windsor says some of the improvements include drainage enhancements.

"So this way the dog will be less wet and it can be utilized more frequent even during wet season. And also once we finish that drainage improvement we are planning to push the fence a little bit further to enlarge that dog park by approximately forty to fifty per cent."

He says he understands there will be an inconvenience to park users for the four week closure.

"We'll try our best to shorten that timeline from mid-July to mid-August. But definitely the end result will be well worth it. And as we say short term pain for definitely a long term gain."

He says the small dog park at Malden Park will not be affected by the work and should remain open.

"There are alternative locations for large dog parks. For example, Remington Booster, Optimist Memorial and Ford Test Track. These all have beautiful dog parks."

Al-Yassiri says to exercise caution for those still using the smaller park during improvement work.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi