Malkin Leads Penguins Past Senators

Evgeni Malkin scored a pair of goals and had an assist as the Penguins beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 in Pittsburgh.

Jake Guentzel scored a goal, had two assists, and picked up his 200th career point as Pittsburgh won its 10th in 12 games.

Tristan Jarry made 24 saves for the Pens.

Nick Paul scored both goals for Ottawa, which has lost three of four. Marcus Hogberg made 28 saves.

Tuesday will be much busier in the NHL, with 24 teams in action including the Red Wings hosting Bob Boughner's Sharks, and the Maple Leafs playing in Minnesota.