Mamo Burger Bar cracks the Top 10 in worldwide ranking

A worldwide recognition for a Windsor restaurant.

Mamo Burger Bar on Ottawa Street has cracked the top 10 for best burgers in the world.

Big Seven Travel recently released its Top 50 Best Burgers in the world for 2022.

The global travel site ranked Mamo at number 9.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, owner Ryan Odette says the ranking was a total surprise.

"I just went on Facebook and I just saw that people were tagging us and just kind of sat down, read the article and was pretty surprised," says Odette.

The restaurant's 'The Daddy Mac Burger' is showcased in the rankings.

Odette says it's one of the restaurant's gourmet burgers.

"It is a mouthful that's for sure but on it was have smoked pulled pork, mac and cheese, caramelized onions and chesse," says Odette. "It's quite a big burger but a lot of people really like that one."

He adds the restaurant was recognized in 2020 for best burger in Canada.

"I mean it's nice to be recognized locally is the most important because that's our customers and fan base but to see something that says you're one of the best in the world is pretty awesome," says Odette.

Big Seven Travel says its ranking system is based on editorial experience, critic reviews, customer feedback, location and accessibility, presentation, value for money and atmosphere.

Royal Stacks in Melbourne, Australia was ranked number one.

Mamo Burger has been open for nine years.