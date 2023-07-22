Man and woman arrested for break-in's in Chatham-Kent

A man and a woman have been arrested for break and enters in Chatham-Kent.

While an officer was conducting a routine patrol on Thursday at approximately 1:45 p.m., they saw a vehicle towing a U-Haul trailer exiting a gar bar on Richmond Street in Chatham.

The officer identified it as a suspect vehicle associated with multiple ongoing break-and-enter investigations.

The officer tracked the car as it travelled down Richmond north onto Keil Drive. At one point the officer lost sight of the car, but then located it without the trailer.

Officers tried to stop the car on Queens Line, the driver released a detachable hard top, trying to flee. An officer was then able to deploy a spike belt, deflating the car's tires and forcing the driver to a stop.

The male driver and a female passenger were safely arrested and taken into custody without harm.

Police seized property connected to a break in reported on May 28 in Tilbury, July 15 in Peterborough, and July 17 in Chatham.

Police also confirmed the car and license plates were stolen from a business in Kingsville.

A U-Haul was located and is under investigation.

The 32-year-old Windsor man was charged with failing to comply with a probation order, failing to comply with a recognizance, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a police officer, mischief endangering life, possession of stolen property over $5,000, and four counts of possession of property under $5,000.

The 31-year-old Windsor woman was charged with failing to comply with an undertaking, mischief endangering life, possession of stolen property over $5,000, and three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Both were transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.