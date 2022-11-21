Man and woman from Chatham arrested after domestic dispute

A man and woman from Chatham have been arrested by police following a domestic dispute.

According to police, officers responded to an incident on Sandys Street in Chatham at 11:45 p.m. on Sunday night.

When they arrived, police found the man and the woman inside the home.

Through investigation, police say they had grounds to believe the woman had assaulted the man.

She identified herself to the police with a false name, and police also learned the courts had released both people on July 23, with the condition of not communicating with each other.

Police say both were arrested as a result.

The 27-year-old Chatham man was charged with failing to comply with an undertaking, while the 33-year-old Chatham woman was charged with failing to comply with an undertaking, obstructing police, and assault.

The man and the woman were both taken to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.

