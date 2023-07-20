Man and woman from Windsor charged for stealing vehicle

Police in Chatham-Kent have charged a pair from Windsor for stealing a vehicle.

According to police, just after noon on Wednesday officers were advised a stolen vehicle reported to Windsor Police earlier in the morning had been tracked to an address on Mill Street East in Tilbury by GPS.

An officer attended the area and found the vehicle in a business parking lot, where a man and a woman were asleep inside.

They were subsequently arrested, and officers confirmed both were bound by release orders not to associate with one another.

The man was also wanted on three outstanding warrants held by Windsor Police Service, Halton Regional Police and Ontario Provincial Police.

The 33-year-old Windsor man was charged with possession of stolen property over $5000 and failing to comply with a release order.

He was released to Windsor Police with conditions and a future court date of August 21.

The 34-year-old Windsor woman was charged with possession of stolen property over $5000 and failing to comply with an undertaking.

She was released with conditions and a future court date of August 14, 2023.

Police say the vehicle was towed, and the owner was notified.