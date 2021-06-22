Man Arrested After Allegedly Making Threats Outside Ontario Premier's Home
A man has been arrested after allegedly yelling threats while holding a large knife outside Ontario Premier Doug Ford' home.
A spokeswoman for Ford says the alleged incident happened on Monday.
Ivana Yelich says the accused man showed up outside Ford's home in Toronto with a "large butcher's knife."
She says an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was on site arrested the man.
Yelich says no one was harmed.
A spokesman for the OPP confirmed the arrest.