Man arrested after allegedly waving knife downtown

Windsor Police have arrested a man after he was allegedly waving a knife downtown.

On Monday, August 22, at approximately 8 a.m., Windsor Police responded to a call from a concerned citizen about a man waving a knife in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Park Street.

Officers arrived and observed the male who cooperated with Police and was quickly arrested without incident. There were no reported physical injuries in this incident.

Donekeo Sychantha, a 38-year-old male of no fixed address, has been charged with carrying a weapon dangerous to public peace.

Anyone in the area who may have witnessed the incident or have surveillance footage is asked to contact the police.