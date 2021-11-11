Man arrested after altercations with truck driver and Chatham police

Police in Chatham-Kent have arrested a man following a number of altercations, including with police, on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a disturbance in a parking lot in Chatham, and through investigation found the man purposely stood in front of a cement truck travelling on Park Avenue West.

The driver was forced to slam on his brakes, narrowly missing the man, before pulling into a nearby parking lot and confronting the man about his dangerous behaviour.

At this time, police say the man spit in the driver's face, walked away and then punched another person who was standing in the area.

According to police, as they arrived, the man provided the officers with a false name.

As his true identity was revealed, he threw his mask into the driver's seat of a police cruiser and attempted to reach for an officer's taser.

34-year-old Marco Bahro, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with obstruct police, assault police, attempt to disarm a police officer and two counts of assault.