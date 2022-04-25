iHeartRadio
Man arrested after car hits Ottawa Street building

AM800-News-Ottawa-Street-Car-Hits-Building-Owen.jpg

No injuries are reported after a car struck a building on Ottawa Street early Sunday morning.

According to Windsor police, a 2015 Ford Focus struck a building in the area of Ottawa Street and Parent Avenue causing significant damage to a business.

Police say a 44-year-old man was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

The Art Lab posted on Facebook, "No one is hurt and that really is the only thing I care about."

The post goes on to say the business will be closed until further notice.

