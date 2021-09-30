Man arrested after licking door handle at Chatham business; causing other damages

Police in Chatham-Kent responded to a suspicious person complaint at a business in Chatham Wednesday morning.

Before police arrived, a man had attempted to enter the business but was refused entry.

According to police, through investigation they learned the man then began licking the door handle and wrote on the window causing damage.

Other information was received, in which police learned the man also caused damage at another nearby business and threatened the manager the previous night.

Officers located the man and he was arrested.

A 35-year-old Chatham man has been charged with three counts of mischief under $5000 and assault with a weapon.

He's being held in custody pending a bail hearing.