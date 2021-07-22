Man Arrested After Pointing Rifle at Chatham-Kent Police

A Dover Township man is in hot water after pointing a gun at Chatham-Kent Police officers.

Police were called to a home on Grand River Line Tuesday afternoon for a call about an ongoing harassment complaint between a cyclist and a resident.

An investigation revealed the resident had thrown rocks and used his truck tires to shot gravel at the cyclist.

When police approached the suspect, they say he went in his garage, grabbed a loaded .22 calibre rifle and pointed it at the officers. A taser was used to take the man down and he was arrested.

The 71-year-old suspect is facing a long list of charges including assaulting a peace officer and pointing a firearm.

The 78-year-old cyclist suffered minor injuries in the incident.