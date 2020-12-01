Man Arrested at Windsor Protest from GTA, according to Police

Police say a man was arrested and charged at a COVID-19 restrictions protest in Windsor over the weekend is from the Greater Toronto Area.

More than 50 people gathered at the protest at Windsor's Great Canadian Flag Sunday before marching through downtown Windsor.

Officers had observed the protest from a distance while they conducted their investigation.

The group made several laps up Ouellette Avenue before it concluded where it began. That's when an arrest was made, according to Windsor Police Service.

A 25-year-old man from the Toronto area was arrested and charged with Obstructing a Police Officer and with failing to comply with a continued order under the Reopening Ontario Act.