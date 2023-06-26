Man arrested by WPS for making sexual comments to minor

Windsor Police have charged a man who allegedly made inappropriate sexual comments to a minor.

According to police, on Thursday, June 22, at 8:50 a.m., officers responded to a call about a suspicious person.

Officers learned that a 13-year-old girl and her two younger siblings were walking to school when the suspect, an unidentified white man, allegedly harassed them in the 1400 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Police say the suspect followed the children and reportedly made the inappropriate sexual comments to the 13-year-old female, which caused her and her siblings to be scared and uncomfortable.

None of the children were physically touched or harmed during the incident.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation, and identified the suspect as a 64-year-old local man.

On Saturday, June 24, shortly after 12 p.m., officers located and arrested him in the area of Pelissier Street and Shepherd Street West.

The man has been charged with criminal harassment.