Man arrested following stabbing in east Windsor

The Windsor Police Service has arrested an adult male following a stabbing in east Windsor.

On Monday afternoon at approximately 12:30 p.m. officers responded to a call about a physical altercation in the 2600 block of Meadowbrook Lane.

Once on scene officers located a male victim suffering from several stab wounds to his body.

The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers quickly located the suspect in the area and placed him in custody.

This investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.