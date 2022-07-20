Man arrested following suspected drug dealing

The Windsor Police Service and the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit have arrested a suspect who was believed to be trafficking cocaine in the City of Windsor.

Through investigation, it was determined the suspect could be arrested for drug trafficking.

On July 19, at approximately 1 p.m., officers observed the suspect in the 200 block of Erie Street E. The suspect was arrested without incident.

The suspect was found to be in possession of a prohibited knife, a quantity of illicit drugs, namely crack cocaine with a street value of $13,040.

Daine Clarke, a 60-year-old male from North York, is charged with Possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Drug unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477.