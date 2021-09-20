Man arrested for mischief endangering life in Chatham

A 41-year-old man of no fixed address is facing charges of break and enter with intent to commit arson and mischief endangering life following an incident in Chatham Sunday night.

According to Chatham-Kent Police, around 9:00 p.m. the man forced his way into a multi-unit dwelling on Wellington Street.

The man, who was known to one of the tenants, threatened to burn the house down as he left items on the stove.

He also placed a garbage bin and shopping cart outside a door, which blocked the tenants from exiting.

The tenant did manage to remove the items from the stove before a fire started.

Police say through investigation they identified the man responsible, who they located and arrested a short distance away.

He's being held in custody pending a bail hearing.