Man arrested in Chatham after allegedly being found asleep behind the wheel

Early Tuesday morning around 4:15 a.m., officers in Chatham were alerted to a car stopped at a traffic light for approximately 30 minutes at the intersection of Wellington Street West and Fifth Street.

Police say when they arrived on scene they found a man allegedly asleep behind the wheel with his foot on the brake and the vehicle in drive.

He was arrested for impaired driving and transported to police headquarters for further tests, with his vehicle towed from the scene.

Officers also learned the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a January 2023 assault investigation.

The man was also found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine, police said in a release.

A 53-year-old Chatham Township man has been charged with assault and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

He was released with conditions and a future court date of September 18, 2023.