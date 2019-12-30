Man Arrested in Chatham for Gun and Drug Possession

A R.I.D.E. program in Chatham-Kent didn't catch any drunk drivers, but it did take a gun and some drugs off the streets.

According to police, 367 vehicles were stopped on Thames Street from 8pm to 12am Saturday night.

Police say 41-year-old man was seen trying to avoid the R.I.D.E. program

Officers then pulled the man over and found he had a firearm and an undisclosed quantity of methamphetamine.

The man is known to police and has conditions not to possess weapons or ammunition.

He was arrested and charged with 13-offences including, unauthorized possession of a fire arm and possession of a controlled substance with the purpose of trafficking.