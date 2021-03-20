Man Arrested in Chatham-Kent after Evading Customs in Windsor

A man of no fixed address made it as far as Blenheim after evading customs officials in Windsor.

Chatham-Kent Police say patrol officers came across a man "acting suspiciously" in the area of Talbot Street West in Blenheim Saturday Morning.

Investigators learned the man was involved in an incident earlier in the morning at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, where he managed to, "evaded customs and fled the scene."

Police say the 35-year-old was placed under arrest and returned to customs officials in Windsor.

A request for comment from Canada Customs has not been returned.