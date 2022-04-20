Man arrested in connection to break and enter, stolen vehicles

A man has been arrested after police found two vehicles in a ditch on Longwoods Road in Camden.

Chatham Police say they learned the man had lost control of his own vehicle before sliding off the road and into a field. He then allegedly tried to steal two vehicles from a nearby business, trying to drive two of them through a ditch and getting both stuck in the mud.

Police add, the man then allegedly broke into a building on the property looking for keys to a third vehicle before giving up and hitch-hiking to Chatham.

The 22-year-old Windsor man was located on Queen Street in Chatham by police before being arrested and charged with break and enter, two counts of theft of motor vehicle and two counts of possession of stolen property.

He was transported to police headquarters and later released with conditions and a future court date of May 27, 2022.

