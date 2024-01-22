Man arrested near Taylor Swift's NYC townhouse after reported break-in attempt

NEW YORK - Taylor Swift's townhouse in New York City appears to have been the target of another break-in attempt, this time by a man who was arrested near the singer's Tribeca home.

City police say they responded to a report of a disorderly person near the townhouse Saturday.

Witnesses told the New York Post that the man tried but failed to enter the building.

Police would not confirm a break-in attempt at Swift's home, but said they arrested the man on the same street on an unrelated warrant.

A representative for Swift did not immediately return a message.

The home has been the site of several other break-ins and attempts over the years.