Man arrested on drug trafficking charges thanks to POP Unit patrol

Windsor Police say a local man is facing drug trafficking charges thanks in part to a patrol by the Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit.

Members of the POP Unit were patrolling the 300 block of University Avenue East on Wednesday, when their attention was drawn to a man loitering near the entrance of an apartment building.

Through investigation, officers learned that the man, who was not a resident, had obtained entry into the building.

Police say when they approached him, the man tried running away but was arrested after a short chase.

Officers seized 68.8 grams of crack cocaine, 48.3 grams of powder cocaine, and 14.6 grams of blue fentanyl along with a large quantity of cash and five .380 rounds of ammunition as evidence.

According to police, the drugs have an estimated street value of $17,550.

The man is expected to be charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and engaging in prohibited activity on the premises.

The POP Unit was launched in 2018 to tackle sustained crime problems in neighbourhoods across the city.

Police say the unit was deployed to the downtown area following higher-than-normal levels of violence earlier this month.

Police say this continues to be an ongoing investigation.