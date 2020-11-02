Man Assaults Pregnant Girlfriend in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police have charged a Florence man after assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

Police say they received information Sunday morning about a domestic disturbance.

The investigation revealed there was a verbal argument and during the argument the man assaulted his pregnant girlfriend.

According to police, she was able to leave the situation but the man then sent her 12 unwanted text messages and called her 32 times.

The 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault, uttering threats and criminal harassment.

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.