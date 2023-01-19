Man beaten, woman tied up in shocking home invasion

Windsor Police are searching for three suspects following a shocking, daytime armed home invasion on the city's west end.

Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, officers were called to a break-in at a house in the 300-block of McEwan Avenue and learned three people armed with guns forced their way in and assaulted a 27-year old occupant who suffered minor injuries.

A 26-year old woman was tied up but not harmed during the incident and the suspects eventually fled with nothing.

The first suspect is described as male, 40-50-years old, Arabic, with buzzed salt and pepper hair and a scruffy beard. He was wearing a black baseball hat, beige coat, blue jeans and black Nike running shoes. He may also have been wearing a bulletproof vest.

The second suspect is being described as a light skinned black man, 20-years old, 5'4" with brown eyes. At the time, he was wearing a black ski mask, black Nike zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black pants and boots. He also had a small camouflage duffle bag strapped across his body.

The third suspect is male, 5'6", thin and was wearing all black and carried a black handgun.

Investigators are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their security cameras or dashcams for evidence.

(Photo taken by AM800's Rob Hindi)